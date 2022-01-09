JKOPA bi-annual election held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 9: J&K Offset Printers’ Association (JKOPA) here today organised its 12th AGM in which bi-annual election of the Association was held.

Avnish Anand, general secretary and Satish Raina, financial secretary of the Association read minutes of 11th AGM and auditor’s report which was passed by other members.

The newly elected office bearers include Sudesh Kumar Gupta, president; Sharat Sharma, senior vice president; Rahul Mahajan, vice president; Avnish Anand, general secretary; Rajneesh Kaushal, finance secretary; Satish Raina, secretary and Kuku Bhan, joint secretary.

The election was conducted under the supervision of Satish Jandyal and Sanjay Soni, Returning and Assistant Returning Officers respectively of Election Committee, JKOPA.

Sanjay Soni hosted the function.

Sudesh Kumar Gupta, president JKOPA highlighted activities of the Association and problems being faced by local printing industry.

He said that printers are facing many hardships as the government has taken some harsh decisions which are detrimental to local printing industry like allowing work to non-printers and printers outside J&K.

Demands of lowering GST rates, treating printing industry as regular industry, price preference in tenders etc were also raised.

JKOPA president said that any member facing difficulty in DIC, Pollution Board or Labour Department can approach the Association.

On this occasion office bearers of All India Federation of Master Printers including its president, P. Chander; president, World Print and Communication Forum, Prof. Kamal Mohan Chopra; vice president (North), Tarun Aneja; general secretary, C Ravinder Reddy; Ashwani Gupta, former vice president North and Balbir Singh Jasrotia from Lucky Processors Jalander were felicitated.

Present among others were B.S Chib, Girish Kapoor, Gurmeet Singh, Rakesh Mehta, Vipin Mahajan, Ashish Chopra, Pankaj Sethi, Arun Gupta and others.