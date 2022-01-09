Fire breaks out at workshop of Jammu Motors

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 9: Fire broke out in the workshop of Jammu Motors here today.

As per police sources, fire broke out in the workshop of Jammu Motors owned by Sanjay Aggarwal on Akhnoor road today at around 10 am.

After getting information, police team rushed to the spot and informed the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

Fire fighters and three tenders were immediately pressed in to douse the flames. After hour long operation, the fire was brought under control.

No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident, while the exact loss could not be ascertained yet.

Talab Tillo Police has taken cognizance in this regard.