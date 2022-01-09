One dies, 13 injured in bus accident

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 9: A woman died and 13 other passengers were injured when a bus in which they were travelling turned turtle near Galak on Dayalachack road in Kathua district today.

The bus bearing Registration Number-JK14C-9586 was on its way from Billawar towards Jammu. When the ill fated bus reached at Galak, the driver lost the control on a sharp curve and vehicle turned turtle on the road. In the accident 14 passengers got injured.

All the injured were shifted to CHC Ramkote out of which one woman identified as Sushma Devi, wife of Pawan Kumar of Lakhri, Billawar succumbed to her injuries. The seven persons were discharged after first aid whereas six persons seriously injured were shifted to GMC Kathua.

The injured were identified as Meenakshi Devi, daughter of Karan Singh of Galak, Priya Devi, daughter of Madan Lal, of Galak, Shivani Devi, daughter of Yog Raj of Galak.

Pooja Devi, wife of Ram Singh, of Dramni, Susheela Jasrotia, wife of Bhadur Singh, of Subhachak Hiranagar and Pooja Devi, wife of Makhan Lal of Dadwara.

A Police team also reached on the spot and started investigation into the matter.