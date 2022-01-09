Jugal highlights Modi Govt’s schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 9: Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, from Jammu -Poonch Parliamentary constituency held workers meet of block Dansal in Nagrota Assembly constituency today.

While addressing the meeting, Jugal Kishore said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is presently world’s largest political party under the stewardship of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi . He said number of welfare schemes have been launched by Prime Minister for upliftment of poor class of the society.

He, said “Now it is our duty to take these welfare schemes and to every doorstep so that people will get benefit through these schemes”.

Member of Parliament also discussed the development works among the workers and chalked out upcomming party programmes. He said that it is only the Bharatiya Janata Party which organizes workers meet time to time to make leaders and workers bonding strong.

Mandal president, Shamsher Singh along with workers Rattan Lal, Ajeet Kumar,Satish Sharma, Yog Raj, Vijay Kumar, Yash Pal, Dewan Chand, Munshi Ji, Subash, Rajeev Raina, Darshan, Mahila Santosh Kumari, Sushma and others were also present in the meeting.