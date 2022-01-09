LG reviews J&K’s COVID-19 situation

*Booster dose from today

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Jan 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed the COVID-19 situation across J&K Union Territory during a high-level meeting with members of Covid Task Force, DCs and SSPs.

The Lt Governor directed the district administrations to gear up preparedness and provide all assistance to healthcare teams.

He also directed for activating war rooms immediately, besides ensuring effective functionality of Covid help-lines and keeping joint enforcement teams on the job.

The Lt Governor instructed the Nodal Officers to ensure smooth coordination in providing Covid kits and other assistance to people in need.

We should be fully prepared to tackle the surge in cases. Existing decentralized system at the Panchayat level should be made functional for immediate medical attention, observed the Lt Governor.

Explicit directions were passed to the Divisional & District Administrations for optimum utilization of testing capacity, besides declaring micro-containment zones & hot spots in areas registering increase in cases, and to avoid crowding at public places. “Any laxity in enforcement of CAB will not be tolerated”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor further called for conducting IEC campaign at divisional and district level to highlight threats from highly transmissible variant and encourage people to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

“From tomorrow, we will start administering the booster dose of the vaccine to the eligible population (healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities). All necessary arrangements should be made for walk-in and registered eligible population”, the Lt Governor asked the officials.

The Lt Governor also urged the police personnel, health workers, government employees to take all precautionary measures while serving the people.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on the district-wise analysis of Covid-19 situation & threat level, status of testing, contact tracing and vaccination across the UT.

He informed the chair that the vaccination drive for the 15-18 year age group is going on smoothly across the UT.

J&K is in a better position as compared to other States/UTs in terms of Vaccination, with 99% coverage of second dose for population above 18 years, it was informed.

The chair also took stock of the implementation of directions passed in previous meetings.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director General, Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization; Choudhary Mohammad Yasin; Mission Director NHM; Deputy Commissioners and SSPs, attended the meetings, in person and through virtual mode.