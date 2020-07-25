Soil of Sharda Peeth to be used in Ram Mandir: SSCK

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: Save Sharda Committee Kashmir (SSCK) sends soil of Sharda Peeth for Shilanyas of Ram Janambhoomi Mandir Ayodhya.

Save Sharda Committee, Kashmir on invitation of VHP participates in a press conference in New Delhi and presented the pious soil got from Sharda Peeth in PoK to its working president Alok Kumar. The soil of Sharda temple along with soil collected from various parts of the country will reach Ayodhya on August 5 where it will be used in Garb Greh of the temple in the foundation. Alok Kumar working president of VHP during the press conference displayed the urns before the media persons.

Talking to reporters Founder of Save Sharda Committee, Ravinder Pandita said that he is very thankful to the civil society members of PoK , who had sent the pious soil and flowers from Sharda Peeth to him. ” The pious soil of the Maha Shakti Peeth has been utilized for a pious occasion of construction of Shree Ram Mandir in Ayodhya”, the birth place of Lord Ram.

The urns area being dispatched to Ayodhya and will be used in the foundation ceremony of the temple by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on August 5. Save Sharda Committee has been struggling for more than two decades for exploration of Sharda Peeth and reopening of it for pilgrimage.