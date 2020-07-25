Div Com reviews Independence Day arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 25: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting of officers to review the arrangements for the ensuing Independence Day- 2020.

The meeting was informed that the main function will be held in summer capital Srinagar, where Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu will hoist the National Flag.

At the outset, the Div Com sensitized Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and other concerned officers about their role and responsibility and directed them to make fool-proof arrangements in advance for the smooth conduct of celebrations in all districts.

He said that there shall be no relaxations to any loopholes and instructed them to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol while holding functions at all venues.

The Div Com said students who can’t participate in parade and cultural events due to Covid-19, however, shall make their participation through a digital platform.

He directed concerned officers to identify 5-10 locations in Srinagar and install LEDs at these public places to ensure live telecasting of functions for wide publicity, similarly DCs from other districts were also directed to make arrangements for live- telecasting.

Calling upon for making fool-proof security arrangements to ensure hassle-free celebrations of Independence Day function, the Health department was instructed to deploy their men with thermal guns at all entry points as mandatory for Covid-19 containment.

The Deputy Commissioners were given instruction to felicitate Covid warriors for recognition of their services rendered during pandemic in their districts.

The Div Com called for distributing pamphlets among the participants regarding Covid-19 containment for wide publicity of Covid protocol compliance during Independence Day functions.

To ensure strict adherence to laid down guidelines and precautions, the Div Com emphasized on conducting antigen testing of all, participating in march past parades on August-13 for their safe participation in full day rehearsal and final day functions.

Among others, the meeting was attended by DIG BSF, CRPF, Director, H&P, Floriculture, RTO Kashmir, Chief Engineers from R&B, PHE and SEs from various engineering wings, JD Information & PR Kashmir and representatives from concerned departments.

IG Police Kashmir, DCs, SSPs, SSP Security, SSP Traffic and other concerned also attended the meeting through video- conferencing.