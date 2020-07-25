Councillor installs open gym

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: An open gym was installed by Councillor, Rahul Kumar in a Park of Ward Number, 17 at Gandhi Nagar, here today.

Councillor said that the opening of ‘Open Gym’ in the park, people of all age groups would be able to take advantage of it.

He made an appeal to the youth not to waste their life by getting caught in the clutches of drugs and taking care of their health by taking advantage of the newly installed Open Gym.

Others who were the part of the event included Sandeep Gupta, Rachit Khosla, Satbir Singh, Ward president, Rajesh Gupta vice-president, Chamber of Commerce, Vijay Verma, Rajesh Khullar and Vinod Gupta.