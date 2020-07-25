Locals protest as Health Sub Centre allegedly lying closed for one year

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 25: Local patients are suffering as Health Sub Centre at Upper Rassain in tehsil Ramnagar has been lying closed for the last one year.

Up in arms against the Health Department, the aggrieved villagers of Upper Rassain, Palal, Suilaid, Ban Puji, Chutain, Sentha, Guddian, Madorta and adjoining areas today held a protest demonstration in front of the sub centre.

The protesting villagers raised slogans against the Health Department and demanded immediate posting of at least a Medical Assistant in the Sub Center to make it functional.

The villagers said that this Sub Center has only one sanctioned post of a Medical Assistant in the Sub-Centre for serving such a big area. “Patients, particularly pregnant women, small children and elderly persons need a doctor but only a female Medical Assistant was posted here, who also went on maternity leave after which BMO Ramnagar posted here another Medical Assistant, who never joined the duties,” they explained.

Some villagers said that the same female Medical Assistant was again posted in the Sub-Centre but she also did not join her duties. “Even as the matter was variously brought into the notice of the concerned BMO but all in vain,” they lamented.

The villagers threatened to launch a violent protest against the Health Department if the Health Sub Center is not made functional by immediately posting Medical Assistant there.

The protesting villagers were addressed by Tara Chand, Krishan Lal, Hajru Ram, Vikram Chand, Bablu Ram, Kaku Ram, Suram Chand, Nath Chand and others.

According to BMO Ramnagar Mehboob Iqbal, the health worker could not go to the village because road to Upper Rassain was lying closed due to landslide.