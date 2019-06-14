SKUAST-J VC releases books on “Abiotic and Biotic Stress Management”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu, Dr K S Risam today released a set of books on “Abiotic and Biotic Stress Management”.

Authored by Dr Bhav Kumar Sinha, Dr Reena Sinha and Dr Surendra Prasad, the set of books deals with an array of topics in the broad area of abiotic and biotic stress responses in plants focusing problems and their management.

The publication speaks about widely investigated themes such as cell signaling in plants during abiotic / biotic stress, salinity stress in plants, biotechnological approaches to improve abiotic stress tolerance, abiotic stress management in pulse crops / ornamental crops and biotic stress of creals, pulses, oilseeds, fruits, vegetable crops.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Risam said that these books shall be of immense use to researchers, undergraduate and post graduate students along with other stake holders who are dealing with green ecosystem.

Dr Sinha, main author of the books, gave a detailed report about the work mentioned in these books and emphasized that Abiotic and Biotic Stress Management is gaining considerable significance in the current world. Dean Basic Sciences Dr S E H Rizvi, Prof Rajinder Peshin, president-SKUAST-TAJ Dr Vikas Sharma and general secretary Dr Vivak Manohar Arya were also present on the occasion.