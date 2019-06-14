2 killed, 32 injured in mishaps

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: Two persons were killed while 32 others injured in road accidents in Kishtwar and Doda districts today.

As per police sources, an Alto K10 car was on its way to Jakyas (Gandoh) from Jammu, when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into Kalnai river near Machipal in district Kishtwar, resulting into on the spot death of two persons and injuries to another.

After getting information, police team rushed to the spot and with the help of locals started rescue operation.

The injured was rescued and shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Thathri, where she was undergoing treatment, when last reports came in.

The deceased have been identified as Duni Chand, son of Chuni Lal and Neevi Manhas, daughter of Romesh Manhas, both residents of Challar area of Chilly Pingal tehsil, district Doda.

The injured has been identified as Shriya Thakur, daughter of Chuni Lal, a resident of Challer area of Chilly Pingal Tehsil, District Doda.

After completing medical and legal formalities, the bodies of the deceased were handed over to family members for last rites.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Kishtwar Police Station and investigation started.

Meanwhile, 31 passengers were injured when the bus they were travelling in turned turtle on road near Ghadhsoo area in district Doda today.

The ill-fated vehicle bearing registration number JK02AU-2917 was on its way to Jammu from Gawari Gandoh, when the driver failed to negotiate sharp curve resulting the vehicle turning turtle near Ghadhsoo area on Jammu-Doda-Kishtwar highway today morning, causing injuries to 31 passengers.

On getting information, police team rushed to the spot and with the help of locals started rescue operation.

All the injured persons were shifted to District Hospital Doda from where two of them were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu for advanced treatment.

The injured have been identified as Kajal (18), daughter of Roshan Lal of Jammu, Razia (24), wife of Muneer Ahmed of Gandoh, Rizwan (4), son of Muneer Ahmed of Gandoh, Sadam Hussain (23), son of Mohammad Moosa of Gandoh, Mohammad Imran (23), son of Shah Mohammad of Gandoh, Saleem Jaffer (30), son of Mohammad Ayoub of Kencha, Mohammad Sharief (31), son of Mohammad Ibrahim of Champal, Sajad Ahmed (36), son of Shamas Din of Changa, Nisar Ahmed (39), son of Shamas Din of Changa, Sajad (48), son of Ghulam Mohammad of Sati Gandoh, Abdul Subhan (42), son of Khizra Wani of Tanta Gandoh, Daya Krishan (58), son of Sant Ram of Dhalla, Hans Raj (48), son of Roshan Lal of Gandoh, Shabir Ahmed (36), son of Mohammad Sharief of Cherote, Mohammad Ramzan (31), son of Mohammad Sharief of Gandoh, Shalu Bibi (30), wife of Bahshi of Jammu, Haleema Bibi (25), wife of Farman Ali of Kathua, Kingi Bibi (30), wife of Talib Hussain of Kathua, Kirna Devi (45), wife of Roshan Lal of Trithlo Gandoh, Aslam (7), son of Noor Maksa of Sialkot, Om Raj (56), son of Lal Chand of Khankote, Reshma (45), wife of Noor Baksh of Hoshiarpur, Babar (19), son of Mohammad Rafiq of Kencha, Rafia (2), daughter of Sajad Ahmed of Sooti Gandoh, Sanjay Kumar (34), son of Lekh Raj of Parnote, Mohammad Saleem (23), son of Mohammad Iqbal of Soti Gandoh, Mohammad Yasir (22), son of Javed Iqbal of Dadwar Gandoh, Mohammad Hussain (45), son of Nazir Ahmed of Tipri Gandoh, Komal (16), daughter of Roshan Lal of Trithlo Gandoh, Irshad Ahmed (18), son of Talib Hussain of Kathua and Farman Ali (25), son of Ghulam Mustafa of Gandoh.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Doda Police Station and investigation started.