Jammu Motors launches all new Dominar 400

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: Jammu Motors launched the all new Dominar 2019 edition in an impressive function held at its showroom located along BC Road, Jammu.

The bike was unveiled by Aditya Tuknayat, ASM Bajaj Auto Limited and in the presence of dealers of Bajaj, Financers, customers and bike riders.

Commenting on the Dominar 2019 upgrade, Vineet Aggarwal, Director, Jammu Motors said, “Dominar 400 has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for city riders and long distance tourers. The 2019 Dominar 400 gets a host of upgrades including a sophisticated suspension set-up, more power and more features than its predecessor, adding further to its touring credentials”

Significant changes on the 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 include improved power output from the same 373.3 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The motor now gets a DOHC set-up and churns out 39 bhp, 4 bhp more than the older version while peak torque remains the same at 35 Nm. The bike also gets new 43 mm USD front forks replacing the telescopic units that add to the beefy appearance of the motorcycle, while adding to the improved ride quality.

Visually, the bike remains largely the same but gets revised internals for the LED headlamp, and the exhaust has been replaced with the double barrel unit that also makes for a throaty more with heavy bass. In addition, the 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 gets a new LCD split screen console with the tank-based secondary screen packing more information including gear position, trip information and more. There are bungee straps tucked under the pillion seat that helps secure gear over long distances, and there are new tankpad decals.

The new Dominar 400 is now available in two new colours – Aurora Green and Vine Black, and is offered only in the ABS variant. The 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 comes at an attractive price of Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Jammu) and deliveries too have begun for the comprehensively updated motorcycle.