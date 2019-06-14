Kavinder asks public representatives to respond people’s demands

BJP holds review meeting of councillors

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by its senior leaders called a meeting of its councillors from Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) to review the functioning of the civic body at party Headquarter, here, today.

Former Dy. CM, Kavinder Gupta chaired the meeting. It was attended by BJP State general secretary, Yudhvir Sethi, Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta and Chairman JMC, Baldev Singh Billawaria.

Kavinder Gupta, while addressing the meeting, asked all the councillors to fully concentrate on the development works. He said that their duty becomes more important especially during the harsh hot months of Summer, when the people will be bearing the brunt of Sun as well as facing the scarcity of electricity and water supply. He asked them to use their all resources fully and judiciously providing better services to the people ending their woes and hence bringing a good name to the BJP organization as a whole.

Yudhvir Sethi, in his address, asked all the councillors to work in accordance with the party’s high values and principles as they must bear in mind that this is the privilege they enjoy just to serve the masses. He said that they cannot think of taking a bit of rest if even a single person in any of the wards faces difficulty and if he does not get benefit of the basic amenities to be provided by the Corporation. He also said that Councillors good performance on the ground will ensure strengthening of organization among the masses.

Chander Mohan Gupta, in his address, disclosed various special drives taken to ensure public convenience this season. He stressed that due arrangements are being taken care of in the city in view of approaching holy Yatra of Baba Shree Amarnath Ji. He said that individual attention is given to provide requisites at the base camp for Yatra.

Councillors also discussed various issues with the party senior leaders in the meeting and asked for their quick redressal.