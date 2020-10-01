Sinha visits Babar Qadri’s residence in old city, offers help

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today visited the residence of Advocate Babar Qadri who was allegedly killed by militants last week at his residence in Hawal area of Srinagar.

This is for the first time that a top Government functionary visited the old city to offer condolence for the death of any person. Sinha visited the old city where security was beefed for his visit to the residence of advocate Babar Qadri. He met the family members of Qadri in Hawal Srinagar.

The LG spoke to Babar’s father Mohammad Yaseen Qadri, his brother Zafar Qadri and other family members and expressed his condolences over the killing.

Sinha assured the family of Qadri all possible support from the Government and said those perpetrated the heinous crime of killing young and energetic Advocate must be taken to task.

The LG was accompanied by Director General of Policed Dilbag Singh, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal and other police officials.

Police said that Qadri was killed by militants who visited his residence in the guise of clients and later shot him dead on September 4 evening.

In the days leading up to his death, Qadri had been afraid for his life. His last tweet, posted on September 21, urged the police to book a Facebook user, Shah Nazir, for spreading rumours that he worked for security agencies.

This could lead to a “threat to my life,” the advocate wrote. According to his Facebook profile, Shah Nazir is self-employed as a contractor and lives in Srinagar.

On September 24, the day he was shot, Babar Qadri posted a video on Facebook in which he criticised the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association and its president, Mian Abdul Qayoom.

“When I look at Mian Qayoom’s role since 1990 in Jammu Kashmir High Court Bar Association, politics has been only carried on the basis of threats and pressures,” said Babar Qadri in the video. “Why can’t we do politics honestly and with dignity?” He declared that he was not afraid of the consequences of critising the association”.

Babar Qadri’s father said that his son had received threats from several quarters. He also stated that his son had applied for security after two attempts on his life but it was never provided.

However, IGP Vijay Kumar, said he had advised him to avoid staying at home because of the alleged death threats.