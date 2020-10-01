Inter-UT transfers by LG only

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: The Government today made it clear that transfers of officers/officials from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh can be made only by the Lieutenant Governor and that orders issued without approval of the competent authority are not legally tenable.

In an order issued today, the General Administration Department (GAD) advised all Administrative Secretaries to send proposals for transfers of officers from J&K to Ladakh to the GAD for seeking approval of the Lieutenant Governor under Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Act 2019.

“In terms of Reorganization Act, the officers/officials who are provisionally continuing to serve in connection with the affairs of UTs of J&K and Ladakh can only be transferred and posted from one UT to the other by the Lieutenant Governor of J&K,” the GAD order said.