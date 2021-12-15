SIA raids 16 locations of Jamat members for land grab

Funds used for abetting militant activities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 15: In its first major operation, the newly constituted State Intelligence Agency (SIA) today carried out raids at 16 locations in Kashmir into land grab allegedly done by the members of Jamat-e-Islami in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

The State Investigation Agency in its first major operation since its formation last month today conducted these searches at 16 different locations of JeI members and Revenue officials in Anantnag and Pulwama districts of South Kashmir and Bagh-e- Mehtab area of Srinagar.

The SIA conducted these raids on the houses and other locations of the persons allegedly involved in the land grab after search warrant was obtained from Court of Special Judge, designated under NIA, Act Srinagar.

The raids were also conducted at the Jamiat-us-Sualihaat in Marhama, the seminary which has been constructed on the allegedly grabbed land.

A statement issued here by Police states that 16 special teams were constituted for conducting searches simultaneously at these locations.

“The searches started at the first light of the day and were completed only in the late afternoon,” they said, adding that incriminating material such as documents, records, electronic gadgets were seized in the presence of the executive magistrates and other independent witnesses.

Police Station Counter Intelligence Kashmir, Srinagar registered the case (FIR No.14/2021U/S468,467, 120-B IPC, 13, 38 UA (P) Act of P/S CIK Srinagar) on receipt of information through reliable sources that the suspected persons have made illegal and fraudulent entries in the revenue records for transferring Kahcharie land to Jamiat-us-Saulihat Marhama illegally and fraudulently.

The statement said that some Jamaat-e-Islami members under a criminal conspiracy with the officials of the Revenue department, using the direct and indirect influence manipulated and forged Revenue records of 35 kanals of common community, Kahchariae, under Survey No.4683- Min, situated at Marhama,Tehsil Bijbehara and they were illegally and fraudulently transferred to “Jamaiat-us-Saulihat” in Marhama with the dishonest intention of bestowing proprietary rights to the institution in complete violation of the law on the subject which expressly prohibits transfer ownership of any community land to a private entity.

The statement said that they have also aided and abetted the militants of various outfits to carry out militant and unlawful activities and cause large scale violence and unrest in Jammu and Kashmir particularly, the Marhama area, which has seen a rise in militant and others secessionist activities.

The investigation is also looking into the allegations that funds have been raised by the said institute by different ways for furtherance of militant activities.