35 projects proposed for tourism promotion in Jammu region, details sought from DCs

Samba, Reasi DCs asked to identify land for Water Park

Theme Park at Peerkho, Ice Rinks at Bhaderwah-Poonch

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Dec 15: In order to promote tourism in Jammu division, 35 projects have been proposed to be incorporated in the Externally Aided Projects (EAP) under NABARD and all the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to submit feasibility reports. Moreover, administration of Samba and Reasi districts has been directed to identify suitable land for Water Park and that of Poonch and Doda for installation of artificial Ice Rinks.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that in a recent meeting chaired by the Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Raghav Langer, the list of projects proposed for funding under NABARD was shared with all the 10 Deputy Commissioners with the direction to examine their feasibility and viability in terms of tourism potential, approach/connectivity, suitable weather conditions and to see whether the same will increase the tourist footfall.

All the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to immediately furnish the requisite details to the Directorate of Tourism Jammu so that further procedural formalities are completed in a time bound manner. Even some alternate big ticket projects that can enhance the tourist footfall and are viable to be incorporated in the Externally Aided Projects under NABARD came up for discussion.

Accordingly, the Deputy Commissioners were directed to explore other possibilities in their areas and submit proposals to the Directorate of Tourism for further necessary steps.

According to the sources, Deputy Commissioners of Samba and Reasi have been directed to identify the suitable land and explore the possibility of starting Water Park on Public Private Partnership mode for the attraction of tourists in consultation with the Directorate of Tourism Jammu.

Similarly, all the DCs of Jammu division have been told to explore the possibility of identifying the suitable area for starting the paragliding adventure sport activity on Public Private Partnership mode and to tie-up with Director Tourism Jammu for site inspection by the team of experts.

Some of the projects proposed for funding under EAP NABARD are ropeways at Shivkhori and Sanasar; development of tourist resort at Padder in Kishtwar; adventure tourism circuit Bani-Basohli-Sarthal-Bhaderwah-Sinthan; Water Theme Park at Peerkho Jammu; integrated development of Mansar and Surinsar; construction of ropeway at Margdramman in Ramban and installation of artificial Ice Rinks at Jammu, Bhaderwah and Poonch.

Moreover, there are plans to develop water sports activities and allied infrastructure at Baglihar in Ramban district and development of tourist infrastructure and allied activities in tourist circuit from Bala Sundry to Sukrala Mata to Macchdi and development of resort-cum-tourism infrastructure at Lakhanpur.

As far as Reasi district is concerned, development of ropeway from Sula Park to Bhimgarh Fort has been proposed under NABARD funding while as in Samba development of tourist circuit from Sidhgoria to Swankha to Chamlayal and wetland conservation and bio-diversity park have been planned.

In Jammu district, there are plans for ferrous wheel at Bahu/Mahamaya and developmental activities on the right bank of River Chenab from Jia Potha Ghat to Akhnoor Fort and to Ambaran Archeological Site while as in Rajouri district, development of tourist infrastructure and allied works at Seven Lakes, Qila Darhal, Ice Skating Rink at Budhal and development of ropeway from Shahdra Sharief to Dhera-ki Gali have been planned.

Development of Religious Tourism Circuit connecting historical shrines at Poonch, ropeway from Teligarh to Bhaderwah Fort, installation of some ropeways in Kishtwar and development of tourist circuit from Mand to Sankry and Shankhpal through Krimchi-Kainthgali-Saroli Dhar-Gori Mitti-Sheeshgali-Lali and tourist circuit from Roun Domail to RC Peak including Gordi Forests and Ramnagar Heritage sites have been proposed in Udhampur district.

“If the administration succeeds in giving practical shape to even 50% of these projects the tourism promotion will receive much-needed impetus in Jammu region”, sources said and hoped that necessary details will be furnished by the Deputy Commissioners to the Directorate of Tourism and Divisional Commissioner in a time bound manner so as to pave the way for completion of formalities to obtain funding from NABARD.