Hizb militant killed in Pulwama encounter

SPO, associate arrested with 2 AK-47 rifles

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Dec 15: A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an overnight encounter at Uzrampathri area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama today while a Special Police Officer (SPO) and his associate who fled with weapons from the residence of a BJP activist few days ago were arrested, a daughter-mother duo have also been arrested for allegedly raising anti-India slogans.

The Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that Feroz Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Khaliq resident of Heff-Shrimal Shopian was A+ category militant and was wanted for several militancy related incidents in the area. He said that he was also involved in the attack on Minority Guard in year 2018 at Zainapora Shopian, in which 04 cops were killed.

The search operation was launched last night by security forces on a specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Uzrampathri area of Pulwama.

He was asked to surrender when security forces tapped him but he refused and fired at the security forces leading to a gun battle in which he was killed.

As per police records, the killed terrorist was A+ categorized terrorist and was part of groups involved in several attacks on security forces and civilians. He was active since 2017 and involved in several cases including attack on the Minority Guard in December 2018 at Zainapora.

“He was also involved in killing of a girl Ishrat Muneer daughter of Muneer Ahmad Bhat resident of Dangerpora Pulwama in February 2019. He was involved in killing of a non local labour Charnajeet son of Hans Raj resident of Fazila Punjab and injuring other in October 2019 when they were loading Apple boxes in a vehicle in Zainapora area of Shopian. Besides he was also instrumental in luring the gullible youth to join militancy”, a police spokesman said.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK rifle along with three magazines were also recovered from his possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation”, police said.

Security forces, meanwhile, trapped two militants in in Redwani Bala area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district this evening.

A joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani Bala after inputs about presence of at least two militants.

Militants fired at the troops during the search operation leading to a gun battle which is going on. The cordon around the area has been tightened to prevent militants from fleeing under the cover of darkness.

Police today arrested the Personal Security Officer with a BJP activist and his associate, who had fled couple of days ago with two weapons in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

During intervening night of December 12 and 13, Saqib Ahmad Tantry (SPO) son of Sanaullah Tantry of Bohipora, deployed as PSO with BJP activist Abdul Rashid Zargar had fled with two weapons. Saqib’s associate Arif Ahmad son of Bashir Ahmad Mir, also resident of Bohipora Kupwara, had also gone missing on the same time.

Originally a resident of Lolab, Abdul Rashid Zargar is presently being kept along with other protected persons in PWD building at Salkoot and it is here where the duo has gone missing.

Police had also Rs 5 lakh for providing information leading to the arrest of the duo. The duo are being questioned.

In the meantime, Police today arrested the mother-daughter on charges of allegedly raising Anti nation slogans after an encounter in Srinagar.

The mother, daughter identified as Afrooza wife of Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi and her daughter Aisha daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi both resident of Rose enclave Wanbal Rawalpora in Srinagar outskirts were arrested on the charges of raising Anti National slogans in the aftermath of Rangreth shootout.

They said the duo was arrested by Police Station Saddar and were later shifted to Women’s Police Station Rambagh after completing the legal formalities.

A police official said that a case under FIR number 209/ 2021 under section 147, 148, 149 and 326 was registered against the miscreants for creating law and order situation in the area aftermath of shootout at Rangreth on Srinagar outskirts.

“Two militants were killed on Monday in Rangreth area of Srinagar outskirts and after the shootout locals of the nearby areas protested and pelted stones on the security forces and raised anti national slogans which created law and order problems in the area”, he added.