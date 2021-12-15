Koul, Slathia, Rana address massive rally at Vijaypur

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Dec 15: BJP Over 200 prominent political activists including BDC chairmen, Block president National Conference (NC), district office bearers, councilors, Sarpanchs, Panchs and other prominent members from NC joined BJP in a mammoth rally at Vijaypur, near here, today in presence of Party general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul.

The rally was organised by former Minister and BJP vice president, Surjit Singh Slathia.

Former BJP State president & former Dy. CM, Dr. Nirmal Singh, another former State president of party and ex MP, Shamsher Singh Manhas, BJP vice-president, Aseem Gupta, general secretary Dr. Devinder Manyal, former Minister Chander Prakash Ganga, State Executive Member, Devinder Singh Rana, DDC Chairman Keshav Dutt, Narain Singh, district president, Amar Singh, Mandal president Ajay, Mohinder and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the rally, Ashok Koul said that the BJP with its strong organizational network and principles has grown to a party of 17 crore members and has earned the distinction of being the largest political party in the world. He said that this party has given the leader like Prime Minster, Narendra Modi who has made us all proud. He said under BJP rule the discrimination with the Jammu region has ended and whole of J&K is on the path of development at present.

Koul said this has been the result of dedication and selflessness of stalwarts like Pt. Prem Nath Dogra, Dr Shyama Prasad Mokherjee, Brig. Rajinder Singh and others who lived just to serve the nation and the society.

Dr. Nirmal Singh in his address said that the development that has taken place in Jammu region is due to the special emphasis were given to this region by BJP which remained under constant neglect for 70 long years.

Shamsher Singh Manhas said that the collaborative effort by all of us will lead to a new era of peace and progress which will benefit every resident of the region.

Dr. Manyal said that BJP is an ideology based party which works sincerely to ensure equal benefit to every section of society.

Surjit Singh Slathia in his address said that all the new entrants who have pledged for the BJP members will work dedicatedly to strengthen the party. He said that all the new entrants will contribute positively in the development of the region.

Devinder Singh Rana insisted that they will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the party and dedicate themselves for the welfare of the public.

He said they all efforts will be made by them in extending the base of BJP in every nook and corner of the region.