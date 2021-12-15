10 students of Louis Braille School test +ve in Jammu

3 deaths, 147 cases in J&K; 10 in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 15: Two persons died of COVID-19 and 107 tested positive in Kashmir division today while one casualty and 40 cases were reported from Jammu region which include 10 students and one cook of Louis Braille Memorial School at Roop Nagar. The UT of Ladakh recorded 10 fresh cases.

A 70-year-old man, who was fully vaccinated but co-morbid, died of COVID-19 at 150 GH Rajouri today. He hailed from village Noniyal in Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri district.

The fatality has taken Corona toll in Jammu region to 2191 and Rajouri district to 239.

Meanwhile, 10 students and a cook of Louis Braille Memorial Residential School for Sightless Girls at Upper Roop Nagar, Jammu have tested positive for COVID-19. Initially, one student tested positive for the virus after which all students and staff were subjected to COVID testing.

The school has been closed and COVID positive students have been quarantine inside, the officials said.

District Magistrate Jammu AnshulGarg has declared the Lane near the School at Upper Roop Nagar as micro-Containment Zone.

Among 40 fresh Corona positive cases in Jammu division, exactly half were reported from Jammu district followed by seven in Doda, four each in Poonch and Reasi, two in Rajouri and one each in Udhampur, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

Two out of four COVID positive cases in Reasi district were travelers who tested positive on their arrival at Katra Railway Station.

Seventeen persons recovered from the virus.

Jammu region now has 1,25,705 Corona positive cases. Among them, 1,23,167 have recovered from the virus while there were 347 active positive cases and 2191 fatalities.

Of 107 fresh cases reported today from Kashmir region, 47 reported from Srinagar, 15 from Baramulla, 14 from Budgam, 04 from Pulwama, 13 from Kupwara, 02 from Bandipora, 06 from Ganderbal, 05 from Kulgam and 01 from Shopian.

As per officials figures, 78,085 positive cases including 876 deaths and 76,693 recoveries are from Srinagar, 25,748 including 290 deaths and 25,272 recoveries are from Baramulla, 24,379 including 24,085 recoveries and 213 deaths are from Budgam, 15,668 including 15,424 recoveries and 195 deaths are from Pulwama, 14,872 including 167 deaths and 14,624 recoveries are from Kupwara, 16,702 including 16,481 recoveries and 207 deaths are from Anantnag, 10,102 cases including 9,932 and 108 deaths are from Bandipora, 10,861 including 10,684 recoveries and 80 deaths are from Ganderbal, 11,533 including 11,405 recoveries and 117 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,616 including 5,555 recoveries and 59 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 213,566 including 210,155 recoveries and 2,312 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 125,705 including 123,167 recoveries and 2,191 deaths

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 1,446 including 1,099 from Kashmir division and 347 from Jammu division.

With 125 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 333,322 which is 98.25 percent of the total cases.

All 10 COVID positive cases in the Union Territory of Ladakh were reported from Leh district.

Ladakh now has 174 active positive cases including 160 in Leh and 14 in Kargil.