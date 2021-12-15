Chairperson WDC, Ex-Minister, DDC member meet LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 15: Several delegations including Waqf Development Committee Chairperson; DDC member and former Minister called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan and apprised him of their concerning issues.

Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee (Union Ministry of Minority Affairs) met the Lt Governor and discussed about several measures to be taken for the revival of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and Cultural Units of various departments.

She also discussed the functioning of Mission Youth in J&K and suggested the measures to make it more vibrant and transparent in future.

The Lt Governor assured her that her concerns regarding the cultural sector would be considered and action will be taken accordingly.

Sham Lal Choudhary, former Minister also called on Lt Governor and discussed the issues being faced by farmers of Village Gharana due to the development of Gharana Wetland and other issues related to public importance.

Aijaz Hussain, DDC member submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor apprising him of the issues pertaining to regularization of paramedical staff working in GMCs and Associated hospitals in Srinagar/Jammu; regularization of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers besides concerning issues of Stone quarries of Zewan Bala and Zewan Payeen.

Meanwhile, M.S Katoch, President of Association of Recognized Colleges of Health Sciences (J&K) handed over a representation of unaided private Nursing and Paramedical Colleges regarding filling up of vacant posts.

Anil Sharma president All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) also handed over a memorandum to Lt Governor regarding their demands to make Panchayats financially empowered. He demanded Panchayat Development Fund and a separate Financial Commission for the development of Panchayats.

Later, Atul Sharma president J&K Brahmin Sabha demanded suitable land for the construction of Bhagwan Parshuram temple besides holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday and renaming of Jammu University after Paramveer Chakra Maj Somnath Pandit.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of delegations observed that the Government is working with an agenda of equitable and balanced development. He assured the delegations that all their suggestions would be considered on merit and forwarded to concerned departments for the redressal of the same.