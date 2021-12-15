PSC on Home Affairs recommends suitable hike in KPs’ monthly relief

Anand Sharma-led Panel submits report in LS

*Calls for Special Package to Ladakh

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Dec 15: The Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on Home Affairs headed by Anand Sharma is reported to have recommended increase in monthly relief for Kashmiri migrants and a special package for Ladakh for its development and other needs as the new Union Territory has very limited working season.

The PSC report which was tabled in Lok Sabha the other day has made significant recommendations for enhancement on monthly relief of Kashmiri migrants as such a hike hasn’t been carried out for last three years.

The relief was last raised in 2018 when Rajnath Singh was the Home Minister.

The PSC on Home Affairs had visited the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on over a week-long tour in August this year and met large number of delegations from administration, political parties, social organizations as well as individuals.

Reports said the PSC has recommended “suitable increase” in monthly relief of the Kashmiri migrants which is presently Rs 13,000 per family or Rs 3250 per person.

“The increase in monthly relief of Kashmiri migrants is linked to inflation and Wholesale Price Index. The hike is undertaken after every two or three years on recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Government,” the PSC report pointed out.

It pointed out that in 2018, the monthly relief of Kashmiri migrants was raised from Rs 10,000 per family to Rs 13,000 per family and from Rs 2500 per person to Rs 3250 per person.

Sources, however, said the Central Government could undertake hike in monthly relief of Kashmiri migrants as such an increase hasn’t been undertaken for last three years. Since migration of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, their relief is enhanced after every three to four years in view of inflation and keeping in view the Wholesale Price Index.

A number of delegations of Kashmiri Pandits had also called on the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs during its visit to Jammu and Kashmir and listed series of demands including hike in their monthly relief.

“The proposal is also under consideration of the Central Government,” sources said, adding a decision is expected shortly.

The PSC on Home Affairs is also reported to have recommended Special Development Package (SDP) for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Committee has recommended that the package should be made non-lapsable for few years to cater to the needs of Ladakh.

Pointing out that only 27 percent budgetary allocations were utilized in 2020-21 in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Parliamentary Standing Committee was of the view that Ladakh is newly created UT and will take time to come to terms of development and other aspects and, therefore, it should be given Special Development Package which doesn’t lapse.

It may be mentioned here that there is very limited working season in Ladakh due to snowfall and minus temperature from November to April. Moreover, the UT remains cut off by road for nearly four months due to snowfall at Zojila and surroundings which also hampers ongoing developmental works there.

Ladakh was separated from erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir and made Union Territory on August 5, 2019.

Notwithstanding recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, sources said a package for the Union Territory of Ladakh is already under consideration of the Central Government.

Several Parliamentary Standing Committees had visited the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the months of August, September and October which was followed by tour of J&K by nearly 70 Central Ministers. A number of Ministers had also visited Ladakh. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too had visited Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.