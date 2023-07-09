Shiv Nirmohi releases Sonika Sharma’s ‘Nanhe Nanhe Phool’

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 9: The book ‘Nanhe Nanhe Phool’, an anthology of poems for Children titled `Nanhe Nanhe Phool’, by Sonika Sharma, was released here today by Padamshree Prof Shiv Nirmohi.

Well known writer Dr Adarsh Prakash, Anil Paba and Ashok Sharma were also present on the occasion. This is the third book from the pen of the budding poet. The book contains poems which deal with various aspects of children.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shiv Nirmohi appreciated Sonika Sharma for her keen sense of observation and wished her success in her future endeavours.

Dr Adarsh Prakash lauded the efforts of Sonika Sharma in depicting myriad aspects and facets of life in the form of beautiful poems.

Anil Paba, Ashok Sharma, Nidhi Nishkamni, Swara Sharma, Joginder Sharma, Ansuia Sharma and Vishal Sharma described Sonika Sharma’s poems as the wonderful recording in words of her emotional experiences and wished her success in her literary pursuits.