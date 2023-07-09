Protest in Nowshera as youth dies under mysterious circumstances

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 9: A protest was held today in Nowshera after a youth died in mysterious circumstances.

According to the reports, a youth namely Vipul Bakshi son of Romesh Chander, resident of Nowshera died in mysterious condition in his house. As per reports, Vipul and Pallvi married sometimes back and were living separately and after counseling both went to their home yesterday.

As per Pallvi, during the night when she came out, body of Vipul was lying outside room in suspicious condition. The matter was brought into the notice of Police and the body was immediately shifted to the hospital by the Police.

Alleging that Vipul was murdered, locals staged a strong and demanded proper investigation in the case. They demanded the Police to book Pallvi as she murdered her husband with proper planning. Moreover, mother of Vipul also accused Pallvi for murdering her son.

Additional SP Nowshera Mohd Rafi Giri along with SDPO Nowshera Tousif Ahmed and SHO Nowshera Manpreet Singh reached on the spot and assured protesting locals that a fair probe will be conducted into the matter and those found involved will not be spared at any cost as Police have started the investigation into the matter. After getting assurance, the protesting people dispersed.

Moreover, BMO Nowshera Iqbal Malik said that Vipul was brought dead in the Hospital and his both hands were burnt and on the demand of public, a Medical Board conducted the post mortem of Vipul’s body and thereafter, the body was handed over to family.