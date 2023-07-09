JJM transformed lives of millions in rural India: Col Mahan

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 9: Col (retd.) Mahan Singh, DDC Chairman, Kathua today said that the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) launched by the Modi Government holds immense significance in our vision of transforming rural India by ensuring every household has access to safe and adequate drinking water.

While inaugurating JJM project worth Rs 1.92 crores at Nagali area of district Kathua, the DDC Chairman emphasized the transformative impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission on the lives of millions of rural Indians. He highlighted that the provision of clean drinking water is not only a basic right but also an essential enabler for overall development, health, and prosperity. The mission empowers individuals and communities by freeing them from the burden of water scarcity and safeguarding them against waterborne diseases, he added.

Col Mahan underscored the significance of community participation, stating, “Our mission’s success lies in the active involvement of the people at every step. By engaging villagers in planning, implementation, and maintenance of water supply schemes, we ensure their ownership and long-term sustainability.”

He emphasized that it is not just a scheme but a vision to transform the lives of rural Indians. He urged all the stakeholders, including Government officials, volunteers and community members, to continue working together to ensure the success of the mission, fulfilling the aspirations of every rural household for safe, sustainable, and sufficient drinking water.

Earlier, the DDC Chairman undertook a comprehensive visit to the extremely remote and underdeveloped Panchayats of Sialag, Nagali, and Godal, situated within the Bhoond and Dharmahanpur blocks of Kathua district. AEE PHE Basohli, Naib Tehsildar Basohli, RO Basohli, Sarpanches of Sailag, Nagali and Godal, scores of employees of various departments, BJP workers and prominent citizens of the area accompanied the DDC Chairman.