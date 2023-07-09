Forum demands regularization of Lecturers with distance mode degree in Science

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: All J& K +2 Lecturers’ Forum has demanded regularization of all Incharge Lecturers, including those having Distance mode degree in Science subject.

In a joint statement by R S Salathia- Chairman; Pardeep Singh Rakwal- President and others, the forum has appealed the Principal Secretary School Education Department, Alok Kumar to deliver justice to hundreds of I/C Lecturers in various disciplines including those holding PG degrees through distance mode in Science stream by regularising their services in one go to end the long stagnation and injustice to them.

The statement explained that a large chunk of I/ C Lecturers have either retired or died without being regularised putting their families to live a life of severe distress and dismay. The Government has all the powers to put an end to Inchargeism of lecturers in one go as done in case of I/ C Headmasters, it added.

The Forum also requested the Principal Secretary SED to speed up process of issuing orders of transfers of Lecturers and Principals so that staff is in place before the culmination of Summer break in both the zones of the Jammu and Kashmir so as to start the academic session on a good note after the break.

Besides the Chairman and President, signatories to the statement included, Jyoti Parkash, chief spokesperson; Paramjeet Singh, Advisor; Pardeep Koul, District President Kishtwar and all other District Presidents viz Surinder Madhyal-DP Kathua, Parveen Akhter- DP Jammu (F), Jagjeet Singh- DP Poonch, Khateeb Ahmed- DP Ramban, Yassir Umar- DP Doda, Ashok Kattal- DP Samba, Subash Kumar- DP Reasi, Sohan Singh- DP Jammu, Ashok Kumar- DP Udhampur, Anwar-ul- Sadat- DP Rajouri, Renu Langae- Vice President Jammu, BK Tickoo, RK Padroo and RK Uppal.