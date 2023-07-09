8 arrested, vehicles seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 9: Acting tough against the persons involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police today seized vehicles and arrested 8 persons in Baramulla.

A police party of PS Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiyaz Ahmad seized 3 vehicles (Tippers) and arrested 3 drivers identified as Javid Ahmad Shah son of Nazir Ahmad Shah resident of Gonipora Kunzer, Iqbal Ahmad Ganie son of Ab Aziz Ganie resident of Kasie Mohalla Chanpora & Javeed Ahmad Shah son of Gh Ahmad Shah resident of Batapora Kunzer at Bongam Kunzer for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

Similarly, a police party of PS Tangmarg seized 05 vehicles (3 Tippers, 2 Tractors) and arrested 5 drivers identified as Nazir Ahmad Najar son of Ab Razak Najar resident of Ganibaba, Manzoor Ahmad Lone son of Gh Ahmad Lone resident of Ferozpora, Amir Ahmad Reshi son of Ab Ahad Reshi resident of Paraswani, Parvaiz Ahmad Reshi son of Farooq Ahmad Reshi resident of Rambailpora Kunzar & Ishfaq Ahmad Tantray son of Ali Mohd Tantray resident of Devpora Kunzar at Ferozpora Nallah for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

Accordingly, police said, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.