Sharda Studies Centre be set up in KU: Dr Darakhshan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: While stating that ‘Sharda and Sharda Peeth’ are synonyms of intellectual glory of Kashmir, Chairperson of Waqf Development Committee, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and BJP spokesperson, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today said that Sharda Studies Centre should be established in Kashmir University.

While speaking at one day conference on ‘Exploring Sharda Civilization’ at Sheerwani Hall Baramulla today Dr Darakhshan Andrabi lauded `Save Sharda Mission’ for organizing seminars and other programmes on Sharda Culture and it is pleasing to see that now we have succeeded in creating an environment where such a seminar could be organized in Kashmir with local people participating in this programme of cultural awakening.

“Sharda is not only a famous pilgrimage centre but it symbolizes our illuminating intellectual past which had given the name of Sharda-Peeth meaning the place of learning to the whole of Kashmir. We need to take concrete steps to restore Sharda Tirtha and Sharda-Peetha now to again excel in knowledge and culture of synthesis,” said Dr Andrabi.

BJP leader said that she will submit a proposal of establishing a ‘Sharda Studies Centre’ at University of Kashmir where our lost links will be re-established through research and mega-documentation projects. In the conference researchers and cultural activists of Pak-Occupied Kashmir participated virtually. Noted author Khwaja Abdul Ghani, who wrote a research oriented book on Sharda Complex in Urdu a few decades ago also presented his views.

In addition to him Sadiya Rehman, Mission Head PoK Rayees Mohammad & Tanveer Ahmad also participated. In his keynote address Convener of Save Sharda Mission Ravinder Pandita said that Sharda Culture was once so vibrant that its vibrations are recorded in historical chronicles of entire South & Central Asia. He said that all that are familiar with the importance of Sharda are joining the mission. He appealed to the government to take up the issue of building of Sharda-corridor from this part of Kashmir to Sharda-village PoK so that we are again able to visit our place of pride and cultural roots.

Raja Nazar Boniyari, Bashir Ahmad Sofi, Touseef Raina, Wajahat Farooq and Hamid Bhat also spoke on the occasion.