DC inspects development works, meets public deputations

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 12: To take stock of the developmental works and redress the public grievances at their doorsteps, the District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan today conducted an extensive tour of Shahpur panchayat of block Budhal.

Among others ACD, Sushil Khajuria; PO ICDS, Kartar Singh; XEn PMGSY Budhal, Abdul Gani and other officials of the concerned departments accompanied him.

While inspecting the progress on developmental works being carried out in the Panchayat, the DDC exhorted the concerned officers for mobilizing additional men and machinery to complete the works in stipulated time frame with judicious use of the available resources.

The DDC also stressed upon the officers to maintain coordination with the public representatives to yield better results on ground with regard to developmental works and infrastructure creation.

He also met scores of public deputations during his visit who apprised him of a number of demands and issues. They sought adequate water supply, macadamization and renovation of roads, up-gradation of schools, better health services and related issues.

After patiently hearing the demands and issues raised by the general public, the DC assured the public that their genuine demands would be redressed on priority basis.

Meanwhile, the DDC urged upon the public to keep following the COVID related SOPs to avert the third COVID wave in the district. He also asked them to go for registration under SEHAT scheme to avail the necessary health benefits under the said scheme.