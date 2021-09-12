Mahila Cong protests against price hike of essential commodities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: To lodge their protest against an unprecedented hike in the prices of essential commodities, the J&K Mahila Congress today organized a protest at Jammu against anti-people policies of the BJP led NDA Government at the Centre.

The protest was organized under the leadership of former MLA and J&K Mahila Congress president Indu Pawar. A large number of Mahila Congress activists and local women participated in the protest and shouted slogans against BJP for compounding woes of the common people.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs Pawar said that the BJP-led Government was burdening the common people who are already facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indu Pawar said the rising prices of petrol-diesel, cooking gas, food items and other essential commodities have made life difficult for the common people, who are already facing hardship during the COVID-19 times. She mentioned that BJP has increased the misery of the people by putting additional burdens as prices of all essential commodities have been increasing.

“Mahila Congress will fight with all its might against the anti-people steps of the Government,” she said.

Indu Pawar reminded that when the Congress-led UPA was in power, relief was given to people even though international crude oil prices were soaring whereas the Modi Government has been raising petrol and diesel prices, burdening the common people and the farmers.

Pawar said the rise in fuel prices has affected every section of society, including farmers, common citizens, the transport sector, and the middle class. She demanded immediate roll-back of the hiked prices.

“The Government should stop imposing Excise duty on petrol and diesel. It should come under the purview of Goods and Services Tax. We demand a complete rollback of fuel price hike,” Mahila Congress president said.

Others, who spoke on the occasion, included Vandana Makhnotra, Suman Choudhary, Reeta Kanojia, Sushma Choudhary and Veena Kumari.