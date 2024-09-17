Shah announces Paddar-Zanskar road

Will enhance connectivity

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced Paddar-Zanskar road, strengthening strategic border infrastructure and revitalizing cultural, tourism and economic links between Zanskar-Paddar-Pangi.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, former Member of Parliament from Ladakh, expressed his deepest gratitude on behalf of the people of Ladakh, particularly the residents of Zanskar, and the people of Paddar-Pangi Valley, to Amit Shah for his important announcement concerning the construction of the long-awaited Paddar-Zanskar road.

“The Paddar-Zanskar road is more than just an infrastructure project-it is a lifeline that will transform connectivity between Ladakh and the Paddar region, extending to Pangi Valley in Himachal Pradesh. Beyond enhancing local connectivity, this road will play a crucial role in strengthening national security along India’s borders with China and Pakistan, regions that have seen several conflicts over the years, including the 1948, 1962, 1965, 1971, and 1999 wars, as well as the Galwan skirmish in 2020. Furthermore, it will breathe new life into the cultural and historical ties between these regions, unlocking immense tourism potential and economic growth for Ladakh, Paddar, and Pangi,” a statement said.

Namgyal had actively raised the demand for this road during the Parliament Session on 21st December 2022, proposing two potential routes for its construction, including 45 km route via Kishtwar-Atholi-Machail-Soomchan-Zongkhul and an 80 km route via Kishtwar-Atholi-Machail-Dangail-Pot La-Bardan/Haftal, directly linking Ladakh with Jammu.

“Once completed, the road will be the shortest link between Northern Command and Pathankot Airforce and Military Station, reducing the current distance by approximately 150 km. Historically, this route holds strategic importance as it was used by the renowned Dogra General Zorawar Singh during his Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Tibet campaigns in the 1830s. Moreover, the road will offer a safer, more secure route through Paddar Sub-Division, bypassing areas prone to anti-national activities, ” the statement said.

As part of this broader development plan, during his recent visit to Paddar valley, Namgyal noted that a 31 km road from Block Headquarters Paddar to Lossani Machail Paddar has already been sanctioned under PMGSY Phase 1 and Phase 2, with an allocated budget of Rs 46.42 crore. The proposed construction of an 8 km tunnel from Lossani to Dangail via Dharlong Nallah and Chamo Chohar will further enhance connectivity, directly linking Paddar to Zanskar in Ladakh.

“This project is of paramount importance not only for national security but also for the socio-economic upliftment of the region. Enhanced connectivity will stimulate tourism, invigorate local economies, and foster a deeper sense of unity among the people of Paddar, Pangi and Ladakh. We express our sincere gratitude to the Home Minister Amit Shah and the Modi Government for their relentless commitment to the progress and security of our region.” Namgyal said.