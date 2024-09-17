Street play ‘Vote Mera Adhikar’ staged

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Sept 17: Under SVEEP programme, Sangam Theatre Group Reasi here today staged street play ‘Vote Mera Adhikar’.

The play was staged at different places in Kishtwar including Main Bazar Kishtwar, Bus Stand Kishtwar, Historical Ground Kishtwar, Drabshala and other places as part of preparations for the upcoming election to Legislative Assembly.

The whole programme was held under the supervision of District Election Officer, Rajesh Kumar Shavan.

The street plays were coordinated by Dr. Kuldeep Kumar, District Nodal Officer SVEEP.

Officers of District Administration, younger’s, locals, senior citizens and general public witnessed the show. Artist stressed on new voters in the age group of 18 years to cast the vote properly in fair and ethical manners.

The play depicted rights of a voter and stressed how to elect the right candidate. Through this play all the sections of society were prompted not to run away from their ultimate responsibility of voting for the stronger democracy of India.

Actors who performed in the play were Himanshu Darshan, Raja Aamir Khan, Varsha Kumai, Nidhi Singh Thakur, M. Akram Khan, Tanvi Sharma, Shakir Abrar, and Anabia Khan. The play was written & directed by M. Akram Khan.