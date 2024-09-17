SBI celebrates Hindi Diwas 2024

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: The Hindi Diwas was celebrated by the Local Head Office of State Bank of India (SBI), here today.

In this regard a function was organized under the chairmanship of Krishan Sharma, Chief General Manager, Chandigarh Mandal.

In his address, General Manager, Kajal Kumar provided more details about the function.

Speaking on the occasion, CGM Krishan Sharma elaborated that Hindi and regional languages are playing an important role in providing quality customer services and it is the best option to reach out to the people and it is quite effective for wider publicity of Bank’s schemes and products.

“Hindi is a simple language and it is easily spoken and understood even in non-Hindi speaking States, he said.

Earlier, a Hindi booklet ‘Shikhar’ was also released by the officials present during the celebration.