Inter Zonal District Level Chess Competition concludes

JAMMU, Sept 17: The Inter Zonal District Level Chess Competition for U-19 girls, organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) of District Jammu, concluded at the Scout and Guide Hall at Gandhi Nagar, here today.

This competition, aimed at fostering talent and encouraging sportsmanship among young players, drew enthusiastic participation from various zones of the district. Approximately 25 participants from five zones took part, showcasing their strategic skills and determination in a closely contested tournament.

The event was held under the patronage of Director General Youth Services and Sports, J&K-UT, Rajinder Singh Tara , and was guided by Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Jammu, Ved Parkash (JKAS). The overall supervision was carried out by DYS Jammu, Sh. Sunil Kumar Sharma, with I/C DYSSO Jammu, Harvinder Kour, ensuring the smooth execution of the competition. The tournament provided an excellent platform for young chess players to display their abilities and compete for a spot in upcoming higher-level competitions.

Chess experts from the department, including Harsimran Singh, Sunil Abrol, Amandeep Kour, Shivali Rajput and Priya Devi, along with other technical officials, facilitated the competition, ensuring a professional and competitive environment.

Zone Jammu emerged victorious in the final round, defeating Zone Bhalwal in a tightly contested match. The participants exhibited great skill and sportsmanship throughout the competition, with Zone Jammu securing a well-earned victory.

Harvinder Kour, I/C DYSSO Jammu, commended the participants for their dedication and teamwork. She also distributed medals and certificates to the winners and runners-up, encouraging the young players to continue pursuing excellence in chess. The competition was a resounding success, contributing to the development of young chess talents in the region.