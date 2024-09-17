Sikhs extend support to secular alliance candidates led by Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: After scrutinizing the election manifestos of various political parties with consultations and guidelines of respective high commands in Punjab, various Sikh bodies including Shiromani Aakli Dal (Amritsar) J&K, Sikh Intellectuals Circle J&K, J&K Council, International Sikh Federation, Sikh Students Federation J&K and various Sikh Naojwan Sabhas of J&K have jointly decided to support the secular alliance headed by Dr Farooq Abdullah in J&K Assembly elections, and appealed the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for alliance candidates for the sake of democracy, secularism and restoration of J&K State.

A spokesman of these groups said that, in recent press conference of these bodies held on August 24, it was mentioned about continuous discrimination and neglect of minority Sikh Community in the matter of our Punjabi language, Political reservation, refugee issues of total neglect in delimitation process and many other vital issues and concerns in J&K. Moreover we had resolved to first analyze the Manifestoes/written assurance of various major political parties in J&K and then to decide about further course of action and support.

Moreover, we are part and parcel of Khalsa Panth and we cannot forget & ignore the attitude of BJP, the ruling party of India in the matter of peaceful Kissan Andolan, not holding elections of SGPC Amritsar since 13 years, release of Sikh prisoners and many other vital issues of Khalsa Panth.

Now after analyzing the election manifestoes of various political parties in J&K

Senior Leaders of Sikh organizations have observed that in manifesto of BJP, a single word has not been mentioned about the plight of minority Sikh community in J&K, particularly about our microscopic population in Kashmir valley, as compared to many benefits granted to Kashmiri Pandits.

National Conference, headed by Dr. Farooq Abdullah in its manifesto at page no. 41 has clearly mentioned about our major concerns and assured to resolve our issues. Similarly many other political parties have also mentioned about our major issues in their respective election manifestoes. We appeal to people of J&K, particularly the minorities, SC, ST & OBC voters to support alliance candidates, for the restoration of our democratic rights, peace and development in J&K.

Prominent persons present on the occasion included Narinder Singh Khalsa, Inderjeet Singh Kukoo, Bhai Ram Singh, Harasis Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Manjeet Singh (Kala), Chanan Singh, Harbaksh Singh, Gurmeet Singh (DGPC Member), Parveen Singh, Hardev Singh, Balbir Singh, Manjeet Singh, Davinder Singh and others.