Severe administrative inertia grips J&K: Sajad Lone

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 13: The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone today said that J&K has been gripped in severe administrative inertia and its people have been suffering on all the fronts.

In a meeting of senior leadership of the JKPC held here at the party head office today wherein the party chairman and other leaders expressed dismay over the present dismal State of administration in Jammu and Kashmir, observing in unison that the wedge between the common people and those at the helm is only widening with each passing day.

The leaders in a detailed meeting maintained that the woes of the common masses on ground are mounting with each passing day and that the administration is only plunging them into the deep and dreadful cycle of perturbation.

Sajad Lone observed further that Jammu and Kashmir is in severe grip of administrative inertia and the bureaucratic hurdles and dilatory mode of functioning has become a new normal in the State administration. He maintained that the gulf between the administration and the common masses must end at an earliest and that the euphoria about good governance and prompt delivery of services is menacingly misplaced to the core.

He also urged the LG administration to go beyond the rhetoric and deepen the process of dialogue and make sincere efforts to engage the people for a lasting solution to the present embargo.

The leadership made a fervent appeal to the LG administration to take remedial measures and prioritize the resolution of the problems people in Kashmir are facing amid the multitude of torments prevalent due to the political and economic crises.

They further deliberated upon the party structure and measures needed to be taken to strengthen it further on ground. The meet also emphasized upon the democratization of the plans and policies of the party so that people could carry it forward in a bid to get Jammu and Kashmir out of the present morass of uncertainty and chaos.

The leaders also prayed for the speedy recovery of veteran political leader Muzaffar Hussain Beigh and his wife Safeena Beigh who recently tested COVID-19 positive .

Besides PC chairman Sajad Lone, the leaders who attended the meeting included, Imran Ansari, Abdul Gani Vakil, Syed Basharat Bukhari, Bashir Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Abid Ansari, Mansoor Hussain Soharwardy, Raja Aijaz Ali, Abbas Wani, Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Irfan Panditpori.