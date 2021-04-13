Modi Govt gave fair deal without vote bank considerations: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

SERCHHIP (MIZORAM), APRIL 13 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said today that the Modi Govt gave fair deal to every region and State, including Mizoram which is a small State of one million population, without vote bank considerations.

Addressing the Town Hall election meeting in support of BJP candidate in the Assembly by-election here, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the entire region of Northeast, particularly the State of Mizoram, had been neglected by the successive Congress governments at the Centre because it did not fit into their vote bank politics. Even though the State of Mizoram has a population of just 10 Lakh and only one Member of Parliament is sent to the Lok Sabha, it was the instruction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make up for the injustice of the past and to put the State on the fast-track development at par with other developed States.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is not a small happening that the Indian subcontinent’s first-ever specialised Citrus Food Park and Centre of Excellence was set up in the small State of Mizoram with Israeli collaboration. He said, it is the Modi-led BJP government that had preferred Mizoram for such a mega project in the State without votebank considerations though there were other States and constituencies which could have been preferred for this mega establishment.

Prime Minister Modi himself visited Mizoram several times and during one of his visits launched various mega power projects, which made the State power-surplus. Similarly, he said, the first lot of Venture Fund cheques prepared by the Ministry of DoNER was also distributed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Aizawl.

Enumerating other development projects, Dr Jitendra Singh also referred to Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and Akya Sea Port on Bay of Bengal.

Appealing for vote in support of the BJP candidate Lahriatrenga Chhangte, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the by-election in Serchhip has been necessitated because the ruling party misused its authority and got the sitting MLA disqualified through manipulation. He said, therefore, a vote in support of BJP will also be a vote in support of restoration of democracy and a befitting rejoinder to misuse of power by the ruling Party.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, even though the government in Mizoram is headed by another political Party, the Central Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been in forefront in supporting the State. Only recently, he said, a natural catastrophe of forest fire was immediately addressed by the Union Home Ministry. He regretted that in spite of this, the ruling party members had never spared an opportunity to harass the BJP leaders in the State.