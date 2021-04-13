Army, public pay tributes to martyrs on Rajouri Day

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Apr 13: The Army and the local public from Rajouri area paid floral tributes to the martyrs on Rajouri Day which was observed here today.

Pakistani Intruders captured the vital town of Rajouri in early 1947. On April 12, 1948, troops of 1st Kumaon along with Tanks of Central India Horse (CIH) and 5 and 30 Mountain Batteries advanced from Chingus for liberation of Rajouri. On April 13, 1948, Rajouri was liberated from the intruders by the heroic action of Indian Armed forces assisted by the brave citizens of Rajouri.

Rajouri Day is celebrated every year to pay homage to the brave military and civilian martyrs who laid down their lives for liberation of Rajouri. On this day, homage is paid to the heroism of 2nd Lt, RR Rane of 37 Assault Field Company who was responsible for clearing the road from Naushera to Rajouri.

This year too, as tradition dictates, the White Knight Corps celebrated the historic spectacle with characteristic gaiety and fervour, albeit with all COVID protocols in place.

The celebrations started with an online painting competition where in, young students participated from the safety of their homes. The students displayed creative and thought provoking paintings by bringing the kaleidoscope of their imagination on a sheet of paper. The celebrations continued for the second day. A conclave of next of kin and our gallant ex-servicemen, presided over by the GOC, Ace of Spades Division was conducted.

The GOC felicitated the next of kin of the martyred soldiers as a part of the noble initiative to dedicate this year’s Rajouri Day as the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Commemoration of 50 years of victory in 1971 Pak War’ to honour the supreme sacrifice made by their loved ones for Rajouri’s liberation. The day had a plethora of support centers lined up including Assistance booths for the Ex-servicemen, a Medical camp and Artificial limb centre.

On April 11, a marathon race of five and 10 Km was organised for the people of Rajouri. The day saw many eminent personalities and Rajouri’s young blood full of zeal and enthusiasm, participating in the event making it a grand success.

The Rajouri Day celebrations started with wreath laying by Brig Rahul Thapliyal, Station Commander and other civil and military dignitaries. Sarva Dharma prayers meet were also performed by Pandir, Maulvi, Granthi and Padri affirming the bond of unity in India. Spectacular performances by young children were appreciated by the audience.