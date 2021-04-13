3 Corona deaths in Jammu, one in Kashmir; 1269 fresh cases

Spike in Ladakh too: 125 new positives

4 test +ve after two doses and 14 days of vaccination

31 more BSF jawans infected in Udhampur, total 586

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/ LEH, Apr 13: Jammu and Kashmir today recorded highest single-day COVID-19 cases this year with 1269 persons testing positive across the Union Territory while four persons succumbed to the virus.

Three Corona fatalities and 582 new cases were reported in the Jammu region while one person died of virus and 687 persons tested positive in Kashmir. The Union Territory of Ladakh too continued to witness spike with 125 fresh cases, all in Leh district.

Among three casualties in Jammu region, two were reported from Poonch and one in Jammu district.

Significantly, four persons, who had completed 14-day period after taking two doses of vaccine, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Udhampur district.

Lt Col Inam Danish Khan, Classified Microbiologist Command Hospital Udhampur told the Excelsior that some people are becoming COVID-19 positive even after 14 days of taking second dose of Covishield which is a matter of concern as it can increase transmission of virus and delay the attainment of herd immunity.

He said they have come across 3-4 persons in Udhampur, who tested positive for COVID-19 even after 14 days of taking two doses of vaccine. All these persons had taken Covishield.

“Such outbreaks of COVID-19 mandates restrictions on travel from Red Zones and regions of high prevalence. J&K’s policy of 100 percent testing at all points of entry since the beginning of pandemic is exemplary. J&K has one of the best mitigation measures with the policy of test, treat and trace in the nation,” Lt Col Khan said.

Meanwhile, a 73-year-old man from Gandhi Nagar died of COVID in Narayana Hospital Katra today. A 40-year-old main hailing from village Khaitam in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district, who was co-morbid and positive for pathogen, breathed his last in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu while a 70-year-old man from Sabjian succumbed to the virus in District Hospital Poonch an hour after his hospitalization.

With three deaths, Jammu region’s Corona toll has reached 755, the maximum 392 being in Jammu district, 64 Doda, 58 Udhampur, 56 Rajouri, 53 Kathua, 43 Samba, 28 Poonch, 23 Ramban, 22 Kishtwar and 16 in Reasi district.

Udhampur district today surpassed even Jammu district in total number of positive cases mainly because of large numbers of BSF jawans deployed at Jaganoo testing positive for the virus. While Udhampur reported 265 new cases, Jammu district recorded 191 positives. Reasi district was placed third with 62 cases including 48 travelers, mostly tourists who tested positive at the Railway Station. Majority of such positives are either being sent back from Katra Railway Station or being lodged in the COVID Care Centres.

In Udhampur district, 31 more BSF jawans today tested positive for Coronavirus taking number of total soldiers who have been infected during last five days to 586. All of them have been isolated at their Jaganoo based battalion’s headquarter.

Fifty five more persons today tested positive at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, in Kathua district. They include 10 each from Punjab, New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and six from Madhya Pradesh. Rest of the positives include 11 from Jammu, six from Srinagar and two Kathua.

Positives in other districts of Jammu region include 17 in Rajouri, 11 Samba, six Poonch and two each in Ramban and Doda districts. No fresh cases were reported from Kishtwar district today.

Today, 101 persons recovered from the virus in Jammu, 57 of them in Jammu district, 35 Reasi, four Udhampur, three Doda and one each in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Jammu region now has 56284 Corona cases. Of them, 3267 are active positives while 52263 have recovered from the virus and there have been 755 casualties.

All 125 fresh COVID positives cases in the UT of Ladakh were today reported from Leh district taking Corona cases to 10905 including 721 active (666 in Leh and 55 in Kargil) as there have been 10053 recoveries and 131 deaths-87 in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, Kashmir reported 687 cases of COVID-19 today while one person died in the Valley.

One person who was suffering from COVID-19 infection died in Kashmir today taking the Jammu and Kashmir death toll due to Coronavirus to 2037 including 1283 from Kashmir.

Those who tested positive include 423 Srinagar, 98 Baramulla, 42 Budgam, 28 Pulwama, 24 Kupwara, 29 Anantnag, 12 Bandipora, 15 Ganderbal, 9 Kulgam and 7 from Shopian.

With fresh cases, the number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 84,366 including 77,669 recoveries and 1,283 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir has surged to 8,681 with spike in the coronavirus cases here for last three weeks.

With 493 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 129,932 which is 92.37 percent of the total cases.