LG pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Apr 13: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, visited the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji today on the auspicious occasion of the commencement of Navratras and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum.

He prayed for sustained peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu & Kashmir and welfare of its people.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary and Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

While reviewing the ongoing infrastructural development projects in the Shrine area, the Lieutenant Governor directed the CEO Shrine Board for ensuring expeditious completion of all the development works for further augmentation of the facilities for the visiting pilgrims.

The CEO briefed the Lt Governor in regard to the special arrangements which have been made by the Shrine Board for the pilgrims visiting the holy Shrine during the ongoing Navratras.