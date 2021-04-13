CBI nabs Passport Asstt taking graft

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 13: The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) today arrested Senior Passport Assistant posted in the Regional Passport Office Jammu while accepting graft of Rs 4000 from a person for clearing his passport.

The accused has been identified as Adarsh Kumar, a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on a complaint lodged by a person that he was being harassed by Adarsh Kumar who was demanding Rs 5000 for clearing his passport which was pending since last year, a CBI team conducted raid in office of the Regional Passport Office Jammu and caught the Senior Passport Assistant red handed while accepting gratification of Rs 4000.

The accused was later produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases Jammu which sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

A case has been registered against the accused for further investigations.