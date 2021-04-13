KPs pledge to celebrate next Navreh in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 13: Kashmiri Pandits at a special function today took a solemn pledge at the banks of Suriya Putri Tawi near here to celebrate next “Navreh” in Kashmir. The function was also attended by BJP J&K UT president, Ravinder Raina.

Ravinder Raina who participated in the ‘Sankalap Diwas’ organised by Mata Bhaderkali Asthapan Trust at Thalwal Mandal Jammu was accompanied by former MLC and BJP spokesperson, Girdhari Lal Raina. Renowned Jyotishacharya Shiv Prasad Raina was also present

The Sanakalp Diwas is the part of three -day Navreh Mahotsava being celebrated by Kashmiri Pandit community throughout the world. Day one of the Navreh Mahotsava was observed as Shriya Bhat Tyag Diwas in memory of 15th century Vaidachary of Kashmir who successfully treated life threatening poisonous Bowl on the chest of then Sultan Zainul-u- Abdin.

The programme at Thalwal on the banks of Surya Putri Tawi was a collective oath taking ceremony. A large number of members and devotees of Maa Bhaderkali along with huge number of youngsters participated and reaffirmed their resolve to work for peace, tranquility and rehabilitation of the displaced community back in Kashmir Valley.

Ravinder Raina led the procession from the shrine site to Banks of River Tawi and in his brief address appreciated the efforts of the community to preserve civilizational and traditional ethos of Kashmir. He was particularly happy over the participation of youngsters. He also reassured the community of the continued support in their fight for Justice.

Oath of affirmation was administered by Girdhari Lal Raina. Ravinder Raina also participated in the Samoohik Aarti and had Prasad.

Chairman and general secretary of Mata Bhaderkali Trust Dileep Pandita and Ashok Kaw and prominent members Chand Ji Kaw, Vijay Kumar Bhat were also present.

Meanwhile the sacred pledge was also taken by the thousands of the community members across the Globe while performing traditional rituals in the morning on Navreh today while performing darshan of Thaal to celebrate the next Navreh in Kashmir.

The people from all ages across the world in traditional Kashmiri dress recorded their videos with the rendition of Sankalap with their families and posted their videos on facebook page of Sanjeevani Shard Kendra (SSK). The programme was organised bySSK, Bohri.

Navreh was also celebrated by All State Kashmir Pandit Conference here today by observing the COVID SOPs and the function besides the president of ASKPC R K Wangnoo, its vice president, Ravinder Raina, general secretary Bharat Bushan Gosani, Snajay Pandita, R L Koul, Veena Gurtoo, Shuban Pandit, Bimal Wantoo, Ravi Raina, Sunil Bhat, Deepak Moza and Sanjay Bhat.

Panun Kashmir also organized annual Nirvasan Samvat 32 programme here today. The function was presided over by Virender Raina its president and proceedings were conducted by Kamal Bhagati its general secretary.

Those who attended included Vimla Chrungoo, secretary DOKP, Sumeer Bhat, Suneeta Kaul, Vijay Saproo, P K Durani, Ashok Chrungoo , P K Bhan, Kewal Krishan Koul among others.