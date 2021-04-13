LG reviews development works in Ramban

Calls for achieving targets in time

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Apr 13: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited Ramban and chaired a marathon meeting in which he reviewed the working of district administration, besides taking stock of effective implementation of development activities and flagship schemes by various departments.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner and other district officers to adopt an action oriented approach for prompt redressal of public grievances; besides reaching out to people with all the basic amenities. He further asked the concerned functionaries to closely monitor the ongoing development works for their implementation in right earnest and to achieve the set targets on developmental front.

Sinha laid specific thrust on important public issues like 100% saturation of social security & beneficiary-oriented schemes and speedy completion of languishing projects.

While reviewing the healthcare sector, he observed that the Ayushman Bharat -SEHAT has been launched with a noble objective of providing universal health coverage in J&K and passed strict directions to CMO to achieve 100% coverage under the scheme.

He further directed for sensitizing the people about the benefits of the schemes, besides speeding up the process of distribution of Golden cards.

While reviewing the COVID-19 containment efforts of the district administration, the Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner to take all precautionary measures, especially in view of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and ensure that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is adopted by the people in the district. He also laid special emphasis on making serious efforts to intensify testing and vaccination.

He reviewed the status of staff strength of the Health Department, especially doctors and stressed on rationalizing the human resources for providing better healthcare services to all.

Sinha observed that the area being accident prone, directions were already passed for establishment of Trauma centre in order to provide requisite medicare facilities to the people.

Terming better road connectivity as a key feature in the socio-economic development of any region, he reviewed progress of PMGSY road projects under execution in Ramban and Banihal divisions and directed for completion of all road projects in the district to strengthen the road network. He also took stock of rates of construction material being used in various projects.

He asked the NHAI to provide employment to local youth in ongoing national projects, besides providing them skill development training in required trades.

NHAI authorities were also directed to ensure proper maintenance of existing national highways, besides constructing crash barriers and parapets at all vulnerable locations to avoid road mishaps.

While reviewing the functioning of Jal Shakti department, Sinha directed the department to complete all the projects taken up under languishing and other schemes in stipulated time period.

He observed that under Jal Jeevan Mission, Government is targeting to provide piped water supply (Har Ghar Nal se Jal) to every household and called upon all the stakeholders to complement Government’s efforts for its effective implementation on ground.

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was also held on development and growth of the industrial sector in the district. The Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner to submit a comprehensive plan for the establishment of Industrial estate in Ramban.

He also passed specific directions to the district administration to identify suitable land for establishing Solid Waste Management plants.

The Lt Governor directed the functionaries of Rural Development Department to take comprehensive measures for the timely completion of Panchayat Ghars, besides starting the work on newly sanctioned infrastructure to facilitate the PRI representatives.

With a view to extending hand-holding to the young Entrepreneurs who are interested in starting their own business ventures, he instructed the Lead Bank Manager to ensure loan facility being made available to youth identified during the Back to Village programme.

Education and Social Welfare departments were directed to register all eligible students under Scholarship Schemes by ending May. Directions were also passed to Director School Education to rationalize the teaching staff in the district.

Emphasizing on strengthening the e-Governance ecosystem, the Lt Governor called for regular updating of all Government departments’ websites with latest information. He further asked the officers to acquaint themselves with all online services being made available for the ease of the people.

The Lt Governor, while reviewing the Power Sector, directed the Executive Engineer JPDCL to ensure metering of every household, besides collecting pending revenue (Electricity bills) from consumers. He also took stock of transformers repairing and maintenance status in the district.

He also reviewed the preparedness being made by the district administration for Shri Amarnath Ji yatra and passed necessary directions to the administration for ensuring the provision of adequate facilities to the visiting yatris.

Sinha reviewed the security scenario of the district. While presenting a report on security issues, SSP Ramban, PD Nitya apprised the Lt Governor with a security plan besides highlighting the importance of creating new police units in various parts of the district.

Earlier, Mussarat Islam, Deputy Commissioner Ramban gave a detailed overview of the development scenario in the district.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor interacted with several delegations including DDC Chairperson, DDC members, BDC Chairpersons, Municipal Councils, PRIs, Bar Association Ramban and Political parties and took first hand appraisal of their concerning issues and demands.

Underlining the important role of PRIs in grassroot development, he observed that the Government has doubled the District Development plan (District Capex Budget) for the year Financial Year 2021-22 and asked all the members of three-tier of Panchayati Raj Institutions to prepare a comprehensive development plan for implementing allocated plan/ projects to ensure overall development of the district.

Responding to the issue pertaining to development of sports infrastructure, he directed DC Ramban to identify a suitable land for the sports stadium. He also asked the DC to address all genuine issues highlighted by the various delegations and public representatives.

On being apprised of the issue of construction of a bridge over the river Chenab in Maitra, the Lt Governor informed that the funds have been allocated to complete the same for the convenience of general public.

He also directed the NHAI to construct an overhead bridge to facilitate the people, especially students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Banihal.

A delegation led by the DDC Chairperson, Ramban, Shamshad Shan and Vice-Chairperson, Rabia Beig highlighted the issues pertaining to establishment of University Campus in Ramban, Women Degree College Banihal, start of work on Sawalakote Hydro Power Project, fire tenders for all blocks, up-gradation of schools, Blood Bank for Banihal Hospital and construction of a new Accidental Hospital at Ramsoo.

Similarly, a delegation of BDC Chairpersons highlighted the issues related to land and damage compensation, enhancement of funds in BDC development plan and Tribal plan.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu; Abdul Jabbar, DIG DKR range; JS Johar SSP Traffic; Chief Engineers, HoDs of various departments, District and Sectoral officers attended the meeting.