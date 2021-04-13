Kotwal gets charge of 4 Deptts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 13: The Union Territory administration of Ladakh has ordered posting of Pawan Kotwal, an IAS officer of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre of 1994 batch as Principal Secretary Administration of UT of Ladakh.

He has been assigned the duties of Administrative Secretary of four departments including Health and Medical Education, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Revenue and Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.