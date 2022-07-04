Several women workers join NC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Several women workers joined J&K National Conference today at Sher -e- Kashmir Bhavan, Jammu in presence of Provincial President Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta.

The joining programme was organized by senior NC leader Laxmi Dutta. Rattan Lal Gupta, while welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, hoped that the joining will help strengthen the party at grassroot level with a strategy to strengthen the idea of pluralistic progressive, democratic and united Jammu and Kashmir. He exhorted the Women workers to work unitedly and defeat the communal forces saying National Conference has a chequered history of fostering brotherhood and foiling the divisive forces.

Addressing the Women Wing workers, Gupta recalled the bold initiative of the National Conference in women reservation in grassroot level democratic institutions and 50 per cent seats in Medical Colleges, saying these paved way for carving out a big role for them in different spheres. He asked the party cadre to reach out to the people and help them seek redressel to their problems.

Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, NC Provincial Secretary, asked newly joined members to work hard in highlighting the policies and programmes of the party in their respective areas with an aim to end the exploitation of present regime.

Vijay Laxmi Dutta, senior NC leader, welcomed the newly joined members into the party fold and hoped that their joining will strengthen the party at gross root level.

Those who joined the party included Arti Devi, Vidya Devi, Sheema Kumari, Mamta Kumari, Deepinder Kour, Begum Mehraj, Veena Devi, Renu Gupta and others.

Those who were present on this occasion, included Vijay Lochan P P SC Cell, Abdul Gani Teli P P OBC Cell, Satwant Kour Dogra P P Women Wing, Pardeep Bali, Rita Gupta, Dilshad Malik, Mohinder Kumar Rana and others.