Arrested LeT terrorist has no link with BJP: Abhinav

JAMMU, July 4: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today claimed that the dreaded terrorist Talib Hussain, who was apprehended by brave villagers of Reasi yesterday, had no link with the Party as he had visited the BJP headquarters projecting himself as a reporter just to conduct a recce of BJP J&K Chief Ravinder Raina and other leaders.

J&K BJP Spokesperson, Advocate Abhinav Sharma, while talking to media persons at the party headquarters here today, strongly refuted the media reports according to which Talib Hussain was In-charge of the party’s IT Cell. He said that the aforesaid terrorist was working at the behest of LeT to strike at opportune time.

“Talib Hussain was neither a primary nor even an active or basic member of the party. However he made his entry into the BJP Headquarters projecting him to be a journalist,” he informed, adding that Talib Hussain thereafter visited the Party office to interview the senior functionaries of BJP.

Terming it as a conspiracy of Pakistan to target BJP leaders and its headquarters in Jammu, Abhinav said that as per information available with the party as of today, the only aim of Talib Hussain to visit the Party Office was to recce the area to finally target Ravinder Raina and other office bearers at an opportune time.

He asserted that the said apprehended terrorist was planted by LeT to target Ravinder Raina, who always spoke vociferously in warning tones against Pakistan, which continues its belligerent policy of bleeding India with a thousand cuts. Abhinav Sharma said that the BJP will thoroughly investigate the matter with utmost seriousness under a team led by senior party leaders.

Reiterating that Talib Hussain was not a member or even an activist of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Abhinav stressed that BJP had not assigned him any responsibility or task.

He also made a fervent appeal to the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to immediately enhance the security cover of the J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina in view of aforesaid background and scenario.

During the press conference, Abhinav Sharma was accompanied by J&K BJP Office Secretary Tilak Raj Gupta and J&K BJP Media Secretary Dr Pardeep Mahotra.