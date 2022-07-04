MGNREGA employees stage dharna at BJP office

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: The supporting staff engaged by the Rural Development Department (RDD), under MGNREGA Scheme staged protest demonstration and dharna outside BJP office here today.

The employees under the banner of MGNREGA Employees Association (Jammu Province), affiliated to EJAC-J&K, led by Amit Mishra, chairman, assembled outside BJP office and sat on day long dharna. They were carrying banners in hands depicting their demands. They also shouted loud slogans, raising their issues.

These contractual employees are on roads as they too are facing uncertain future under LG’s administration on the behest of BJP. They are seeking induction by making amendment in Subordinate Service Recruitment Rules 2007 as per the recommendation of Director Rural Development Department Jammu vide No. 19207 dated 14-08-2018.

They are also demanding fixation of job quota for them in all sanctioned posts under RDD for MGNREGA supporting staff and hike in salary on the pattern of Himachal Pradesh.

They pointed out that concerned authorities have not given any heed to their genuine issues till date despite assurance given by the higher authorities to the office bearers of the Association. They are being forced to go on agitation by the concerned authorities, they maintained.