Several processions taken out to observe martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Jan 17: Despite chilling cold, thousands gathered at campus of Hozia Ilmiya Kargil in the form of mourning processions under the banner of Anjuman Jamiyat Ullama Isna Asharia Kargil (AJUIAK) Ladakh to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zehra, beloved daughter of Prophet Mohammad.

The processions passed through main bazaar Kargil and concluded at Inqilab Manzil Kargil as like other parts of the world, 3rd Jumada al-Thani is observed as martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) in Kargil, Ladakh. During processions, mourners beat their chests reciting lamentations as express of profound grief over martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra.

Speaking on the occasion, president AJUIAK Ladakh Shiekh Nazirul Mehdi Mohammadi said, “The Islamic World should have insight about Fatima because Fatima is the axis of Islam and world should follow the real teachings of Islam for making this world a peaceful and harmonious place for humanity”.

He further told that there is war and terror in all over the world and people in the world are suffering a lot from terrorism, and communal hatred which should be solved by following the real teachings of Islam.

The main procession of Ayyam-e-Fatimeh started from Jama Majid and after passing through the main town of Kargil via Lal Chowk, Khomeini Chowk, Fatimeh Chowk, culminated at Hussain Park, Kargil.

At the same time Women wing of Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust-Zainabia Women Welfare Society had organized the commemoration for women at Zainabia Convention Hall, Haidary Mohalla where thousands of lovers of Hazrat-e-Fatimeh and Ahlul Bait had participated in the mourning.

Special prayers for peace and communal Harmony in the Ladakh, Country and in the whole world were made at the end along with prayers for the end of this deadly disease COVID-19 from the world.