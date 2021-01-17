People in J&K fed up with terror, want peace to return: LG

‘Industrial development will be taken to block level’

*Militancy, infiltration, fresh recruitment down

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that situation in Jammu and Kashmir at present is peaceful as compared to past and normalcy is limping back saying people have been fed up with terrorism and want return of peace even as he asserted that industrial investments, for the first time, will not be confined to Jammu and Srinagar districts but taken right up to the block level.

In an interview to a national news channel, Sinha said big names like TATA and Wipro have started engaging youth through skill development in Jammu and Kashmir and assured that big industrialists investing in the UT will get security cover.

“Presently, situation in Jammu and Kashmir is very peaceful and normalcy is limping back. Be it the militant-related activities, infiltration by the militants and recruitment of new youth into the militancy—all have gone down. And in the coming few days, Jammu and Kashmir will be a completely peaceful Union Territory,” he added.

Strongly appreciating security forces for synergy and coordination in the manner they are fighting terrorism, the Lieutenant Governor said that barring few incidents, normalcy has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Transparent elections to the District Development Councils (DDCs) in November-December last year without any militancy-related incident has proved that the people are fed up with terrorism and want to live in peace,” Sinha said.

Replying to a question on recently announced Industrial Policy worth Rs 28,400 crore for Jammu and Kashmir by the Central Government, he said, for the first time, the Union Territory Government will take industrial investments right up to the block level and will not confine them to Jammu and Srinagar only to benefit the large number of youths especially those living in far-off areas with employment.

“In many States, specific industry zones have been developed but the Industrial Policy of Jammu and Kashmir will take investment to the block level. The Government will create A and B Zones under which backward areas with specific subsidy will get focused and it will surely bring a boom in the industrial sector,” Sinha said.

He said that some big names like TATA, Wipro and Ashok Leyland have already started contributing and were engaging youth of Jammu and Kashmir through skill development programmes.

Assuring holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said he believes in moving forward for development and progress of the Union Territory. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for personally monitoring and framing the Industrial Scheme of Jammu and Kashmir.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir remained dependent on the Government jobs but the new Industrial Development Scheme will generate around five lakh employment avenues for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said.

Asserting that potential will be tapped and optimum resources will be utilized in the coming days, he said the list of industries which will get boost is ready.

“Manufacturing and Service sectors will also get boost,” he added and said as of now, 13 sectors have been identified for major investments.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed confidence that in coming 2-3 years, Jammu and Kashmir will see a boom in sectors like IT, hotels, service, educational institutions, health, food and processing, sports and manufacturing.

“Due to COVID, the ongoing work was hit badly but now the roadmap is ready and rail is on track,” he expressed, saying that existing industry will also flourish and new investment is also being attracted.

On infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir, he said under the Prime Minister’s Development Plan (PMDP), large scale development has taken in the Union Territory.

He assured that requirements of the well established industry like rail, air and road connectivity are fulfilled in Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory is now also marching ahead in power sector and solar power generation.

He also revealed that many FDI investors are interested to invest in J&K and said that a special package of Rs 1375 crore was already announced for J&K industrialists, besides giving subsidy in power sector and signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flipkart and Amazon like groups to further promote and export products like horticulture and handicrafts of J&K.

On the tourism sector, Sinha expressed satisfaction that this sector has seen revival after COVID unlock and tourists have started visiting many destinations, which is a healthy sign.