BJP will form next Govt in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 17: BJP J&K president, Ravinder Raina said that his party will form the next Government in J&K as it has been decided by the people of the UT.

Addressing a mega Dhanayawad rally at Lamberi in Nowshera, Ravinder Raina declared that BJP will form the next Government in J&K with absolute majority. He said that people have whole heartedly supported BJP in the just concluded DDC elections and they have made it quite clear that they will support BJP massively in the next elections too.

He said that in earlier held elections in J&K like BDC poll, Panchayat elections, BJP has made clear that it is the only true representation of people’s voice and masses of J&K have fully supported the ideology and policies of the party.

Newly elected DDC members from Seri Seat Sangita Sharma and DDC Member Sunderbani Rajinder Sharma, BJP district president. Capt (retd) Balkrishan, Seh Prabhari, Rohit Dubey, BDC Chairman, Siot Master Balkrishan, BDC Chairman Seri Neena Sharma, BDC Chairman Lam Khaliq Firdos, BJP general secretary, Mohinder Pal Sudan, Mandal president, Siot Capt (retd) Swarn Singh, Mandal president, Lamberi, Dheeraj Sharma, Mandal president, Seri Tej Bhan, Mahila Morcha State vice president, Neena Sharma, district president, Mahila Morcha, Preeti Mahajan and large number of Sarpanches and Panches attended the rally.

Raina further said that BJP will leave no stone unturned to fulfill all the promises made by the organization with the masses and will unleash an era of development at the grass root level creating an atmosphere of growth for all.

DDC Member, Seri Sangita Sharma and DDC Member Sunderbani Rajinder Sharma complimented the people for voting and Supporting BJP in DDC elections and assured them to address their issues.